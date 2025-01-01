About this product
Looking for a delicious way to unwind? Try our Friendly Delta 8 150MG Green Apple Gummies! With 25mg of Delta 8 in each piece, these sweet and tangy treats are perfect for melting away stress or adding a little fun to your next party. Crafted with 100% vegan ingredients and lab-tested for quality, these gummies offer a satisfying way to relax with peace of mind. Whether you’re kicking back after a long day or sharing with friends, our Delta 8 Green Apple Gummies bring a refreshing burst of flavor to any moment.
Our Delta 8 Green Apple Gummies are made to provide a range of potential benefits. These gummies may support your well-being in the following ways:
Feeling of relaxation
Enhanced creativity
Increased appetite
Improved focus
Reduced nausea
Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving and 6 servings per package. Delta 8-THC 150MG Green Apple gummies are highly potent and noticeable effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8-THC, please cut one quarter piece in half for a micro serving or 1/8, and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta 8 150MG Green Apple gummies.
Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed
Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.
Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.
Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.
FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.
Friendly Delta 8 150MG Green Apple Gummies 6 Count
FRIENDLYDelta-8 THC edibles
About this brand
FRIENDLY
At Friendly Hemp, we take pride in creating high quality, hemp-derived products you can trust. Our mini but mighty THCP gummies have been specially formulated for experienced users. Our best selling Delta 9 gummies, Delta 8 gummies, and Delta Blend hemp goodies are out of this world. Feeling aches and pains? Then, you have to try our broad spectrum CBD lotions and gels! Customers also love our THCA vapes and THCA diamond prerolls for a sweet experience while on the go. Whether you are looking for something calming, nourishing or balancing, our items address an array of needs using the finest full spectrum hemp available. They will quickly become a part of your everyday routine.
We have the highest quality hemp in the industry. Our dedicated team truly believes in the power of nature to instill harmony and balance in our lives, and this shines through in every product we offer.
Notice a problem?Report this item