Looking for a delicious way to unwind? Try our Friendly Delta 8 150MG Green Apple Gummies! With 25mg of Delta 8 in each piece, these sweet and tangy treats are perfect for melting away stress or adding a little fun to your next party. Crafted with 100% vegan ingredients and lab-tested for quality, these gummies offer a satisfying way to relax with peace of mind. Whether you’re kicking back after a long day or sharing with friends, our Delta 8 Green Apple Gummies bring a refreshing burst of flavor to any moment.



Our Delta 8 Green Apple Gummies are made to provide a range of potential benefits. These gummies may support your well-being in the following ways:



Feeling of relaxation

Enhanced creativity

Increased appetite

Improved focus

Reduced nausea



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving and 6 servings per package. Delta 8-THC 150MG Green Apple gummies are highly potent and noticeable effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8-THC, please cut one quarter piece in half for a micro serving or 1/8, and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta 8 150MG Green Apple gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

read more