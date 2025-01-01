What's your ideal escape from daily stress? Find it in the Friendly Delta 8 150MG Gummy Variety Bundle now for just $57.99. This bundle features 9 flavors: crisp Green Apple, sweet Strawberry, tangy Blue Raspberry, zesty Orange, juicy Watermelon, refreshing Lime, bold Cherry, nostalgic Grape, and tropical Mango. Each packet has 6 gummies containing 25mg of Delta 8. Plus, these gummies are vegan and lab-tested. Perfect for unwinding any time you need a flavorful retreat.



When you consume this pack of edible gummies, you may have the following benefits:



Increased energy

Increased focus

Provide calmness

Balanced relaxation



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 6 total servings per re-sealable package.



Directions For Use: 1, 25 mg gummy every 6 hours. Delta 8-THC 150 MG Gummy effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8-THC, please remember to cut into one half (1/2) piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please remember to make sure to stay hydrated before and throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta 8 variety bundle gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

read more