Treat yourself to the tart sweetness of Friendly Hemp Delta 8 150MG Lime Gummies! These bite-sized delights pack a refreshing lime flavor that’s impossible to resist, with 25mg of Delta 8 in every gummy to help you relax and de-stress. Lab-tested for quality and 100% vegan, they’re a fan-favorite for unwinding solo or sharing with friends. Perfect for on-the-go relaxation, these gummies are convenient, delicious, and budget-friendly at just $7.99. Don’t miss out – Order your Lime Delta 8 Gummies today!



When you order a pack of Delta 8 Lime Gummy Online​, it may provide you with the following benefits:



Promote relaxation and stress relief

Enhance mood

Appetite stimulation

Increased focus

Reduced nausea



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 6 total servings per re-sealable package.



Directions For Use: 1, 25 mg gummy every 6 hours. Delta 8-THC 150 MG Gummy effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8-THC, please remember to cut into one half (1/2) piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please remember to make sure to stay hydrated before and throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp 150MG Lime gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this product if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY Hemp is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

read more