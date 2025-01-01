Looking to treat your taste buds this weekend? Friendly Hemp Delta 8 Mango Gummies are here to add some tropical fun to your day! Each bite-sized gummy is packed with 25mg of Delta 8 and delivers a refreshing mango flavor that’s hard to resist. Perfect for unwinding after a long day or bringing extra joy to your parties, these lab-tested, vegan gummies are a must-have for any occasion. Don’t wait – Order your Mango Delta 8 Gummies today and savor the delicious vibes!



Aside from their irresistible taste, these fan-favorite gummies are more than just a treat. Packed with Delta 8, they may offer a range of benefits that can elevate your day. Packed with Delta 8, these easy-to-carry gummies may offer various advantages that can make your day, including:



Relaxation

Enhanced creativity

A boost in appetite

Calmness

Mood enhancement



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 6 total servings per re-sealable package.



Directions For Use: 1, 25 mg gummy every 6 hours. Delta 8-THC 150 MG Gummy effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8-THC, please remember to cut into one half (1/2) piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please remember to make sure to stay hydrated before and throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp 150MG Mango gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this product if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY Hemp is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

