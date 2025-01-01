Everyone wants a way to relax and unwind, and Friendly’s Premium Orange Delta 8 Gummies offer just that. Each gummy contains 25mg of Delta 8 THC, the perfect amount to let your stress melt away while you enjoy the orange's sweet, juicy flavor. These gummies are a delightful way to enhance your relaxation and well-being. Plus, they are vegan and lab-tested. Order yours now!



These gummies are fan favorites not only for their tastes but also for their potential benefits, including:



Increased focus

Increased levels of creativity

Increased hunger

Helps in relaxation



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 6 total servings per re-sealable package.



Directions For Use: 1, 25 mg gummy every 6 hours. Delta 8-THC 150 MG Gummy effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8-THC, please remember to cut into one half (1/2) piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please remember to make sure to stay hydrated before and throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp 150MG Orange gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this product if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY Hemp is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

