Looking for a sweet treat to enhance your evenings? Our Friendly Delta 8 Strawberry Gummies are just the thing! Each gummy delivers 25mg of Delta 8 for a smooth and enjoyable experience, perfect for unwinding. With 6 pieces per pack, these 100% vegan gummies are ideal for sharing—or savoring solo for a little extra relaxation. Elevate your next entertainment night with these strawberry delights. Order yours today!



Not only are these gummies delicious, but they also offer a range of wellness benefits. Infused with natural strawberry flavor, they’re known to help manage discomfort and support relaxation. Here’s what users often report:



Boosted appetite

Eased nausea

Calmed nerves



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 6 total servings per re-sealable package.



Directions For Use: 1, 25 mg gummy every 6 hours. Delta 8-THC 150 MG Gummy effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8-THC, please remember to cut into one half (1/2) piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please remember to make sure to stay hydrated before and throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp 150MG Strawberry gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this product if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY Hemp is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

read more