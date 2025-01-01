Savor the juicy, mouth-watering flavor of Friendly Hemp Delta 8 150MG Watermelon Gummies! Each gummy is packed with 25mg of Delta 8, making them the perfect companion for a relaxing day or a fun hangout with friends. These vegan, lab-tested gummies are easy to carry and deliver a smooth, satisfying experience every time. Whether you’re kicking back solo or sharing with others, these watermelon-flavored treats are a fan favorite for their great taste and good vibes. Order yours today and add a refreshing twist to your day!



Beyond providing relaxation, Watermelon Delta 8 Gummies​ offer a variety of additional advantages, which may include:



Stimulating appetite

Supporting better sleep quality

Increasing focus

Reducing nausea

Enhancing mood

Promoting a sense of stress relief



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 6 total servings per re-sealable package.



Directions For Use: 1, 25 mg gummy every 6 hours. Delta 8-THC 150 MG Gummy effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8-THC, please remember to cut into one half (1/2) piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please remember to make sure to stay hydrated before and throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp 150MG Watermelon gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this product if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY Hemp is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

read more