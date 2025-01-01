Craving a burst of fruity flavor to match your mood? Our FRIENDLY Delta 8 Mixed Fruit Gummies are the perfect treat! With flavors like Blue Raspberry, Lime, Mango, Strawberry, and Watermelon, these mouth watering gummies offer something for every taste bud. Each gummy boasts 25mg of high-quality Delta 8-THC and is lab-tested for your peace of mind. Whether you're looking to relax or improve your sleep cycle, these gummies are a fan favorite for good reason.



Our Delta 8 Mixed Fruit Gummies are not just delicious; they offer a variety of wellness benefits, including:



Calming your nerves

Relaxation and uplifted mood

Boosted appetite

Increased energy



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 20 total servings per jar.



Directions For Use: 1 gummy every 6 hours. Delta 8-THC 500 MG Gummy effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8-THC, please remember to cut into one half (1/2) piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please remember to make sure to stay hydrated before and throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp 500MG Mixed Fruit gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this product if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY Hemp is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

