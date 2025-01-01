Our Friendly Delta 9 Gummies, with a refreshing green apple flavor, is a fan-favorite edible that’s as tasty as it is effective. These little gems are 100% compliant with Delta 9, giving you all the good vibes in a convenient, bite-sized form. Plus, they're vegan! Each gummy delivers a delightful 40mg dose, perfect for sparking some giggles. When enjoyed responsibly, Delta 9 interacts with your body's endocannabinoid system to bring on a range of feel-good effects.



Why are these 40mg Delta 9 Gummies so popular? Well, they’re not just easy to enjoy. They also provide a consistent dosage that puts you in control. No special equipment is needed—just pop one, and you're good to go! Here’s what you can look forward to:



Sharper focus

Better sleep

A boost in appetite

Eased nausea

Relaxation for both mind and body



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving and 4 servings per package. Delta 9 THC 40MG Green Apple gummies are highly potent and noticeable effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 9 THC, please cut one quarter piece in half for a micro serving or 1/8, and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp 40MG Green Apple gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

