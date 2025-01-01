Looking for a delicious and fun treat? Our Friendly Delta 9 Watermelon Gummies are just what you need! These vegan gummies are the perfect bite-sized option for anyone wanting to enjoy good vibes without alcohol. With a pack of 5, they’re a great way to unwind. Order yours today!



Friendly Delta 9 Watermelon Gummies are gaining popularity for their enjoyable benefits. Here’s what you might experience:



Boost in appetite

Feeling of motivation

Relaxation

Boost in energy

Increased creativity



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving and 4 servings per package. Delta 9 THC 40MG Vegan Watermelon gummies are highly potent and noticeable effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 9 THC, please cut one quarter piece in half for a micro serving or 1/8, and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta 9 vegan watermelon gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

