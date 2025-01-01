Looking to add something special to your weekend gathering? Our THC-infused Green Apple Gummies are the perfect treat! Packed with an irresistible green apple flavor, these vegan-friendly gummies are crafted with lab-tested ingredients for a quality experience you can trust. Easy to carry and ideal for relaxing or sharing, they’re a fan favorite for bringing good vibes to any event. Available in a convenient two-pack, they’re the perfect way to elevate your next get-together. Don’t wait – Order now and make your next gathering a hit!



When you consume these irresistible Green Apple Gummies, you might experience the following:



A gentle sense of relaxation

Appetite stimulation

Enhanced focus

A natural boost in energy

Enhanced creativity levels



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 2 servings per re-sealable package.



Directions For Use: 1/2, 220 mg gummy every 6 hours. Delta Blend 440 mg Gummy effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8 & 9 Blend-THC, please remember to cut the directed amount in half or 1/4 piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please remember to make sure to stay hydrated before and throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta Blend 440MG Green Apple gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

