Treat yourself to the refreshing taste of Friendly Hemp Delta Blend Orange Gummies! Each pack comes with two delicious edibles bursting with juicy orange flavor that’s simply irresistible. Crafted for everyone to enjoy, these gummies are lab-tested for quality and deliver a satisfying experience. Whether you’re unwinding after a long day or adding a little extra fun to your routine, these gummies are the perfect pick-me-up. Don’t wait—order your Orange Gummies today and savor the flavor!



These gummies are a crowd favorite, loved not just for their delicious taste but also for their potential benefits, including:



Enhanced focus

Improved creativity levels

Stimulated appetite

Promotes relaxation

Reduced nausea



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 2 servings per re-sealable package.



Directions For Use: 1/2, 220 mg gummy every 6 hours. Delta Blend 440 mg Gummy effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8 & 9 Blend-THC, please remember to cut the directed amount in half or 1/4 piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please remember to make sure to stay hydrated before and throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta Blend 440MG Orange gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

read more