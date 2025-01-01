Looking for a way to boost your party mood? Try our Friendly Delta Blend 440MG Gummy Variety Bundle, now available in six flavors- Green Apple for a hint of tart, Blue Raspberry for a touch of sweetness, Cherry for deep, rich notes, Watermelon for a burst of freshness, Strawberry for a classic favorite, and Orange for a zesty pop. Not just delicious, these gummies are lab-tested for quality and safety, ensuring every bite is as reliable as it is delightful. Plus, these gummies are vegan. Perfect for any gathering, they're the ultimate party boosters!



These friendly high tolerance Delta 9 gummies are perfect for fitting into any busy lifestyle. Pick a flavor that matches your mood and savor the convenience of these delicious snacks. Here’s what this variety pack can offer:



May increase your focus

6 flavors to complement your taste

May alleviate discomfort

May boost your appetite



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 2 servings per re-sealable package. 6 Package Variety Bundle



Directions For Use: 1/2, 220 mg gummy every 6 hours. Delta Blend 440 mg Gummy effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8 & 9 Blend-THC, please remember to cut the directed amount in half or 1/4 piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please remember to make sure to stay hydrated before and throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta Blend 440MG Variety Bundle gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.



