Indulge in our Friendly Watermelon THC Gummies—a refreshing, stress-reducing treat that’s perfect for anyone looking to unwind. Each pack contains two vegan-friendly edibles, offering a controlled and enjoyable way to relax without any unwanted side effects. Made with your wellness in mind, these gummies are both delicious and suitable for a variety of dietary preferences. Order your pack today and enjoy the juicy, mouthwatering flavor of watermelon, while reaping it’s benefits.



Our Watermelon Gummies aren’t just tasty—they’re packed with potential benefits, too. Whether you’re looking to ease anxiety or manage discomfort, these gummies can help support your well-being. Here’s what you can look forward to:



Sharper focus

Stress reduction

Effective pain management

Improved sleep

Boosted appetite



Serving Size: 1 gummy per serving, 2 servings per re-sealable package.



Directions For Use: 1/2, 220 mg gummy every 6 hours. Delta Blend 440 mg Gummy effects can be experienced in as little as 5 minutes or take up to 1 hour. If you are new to edibles or if this is your first time with Delta 8 & 9 Blend-THC, please remember to cut the directed amount in half or 1/4 piece and increase from there as needed. As with all edibles, please remember to make sure to stay hydrated before and throughout the duration of use for a more enjoyable and well tolerated experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp Delta Blend 440MG Vegan Watermelon gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

read more