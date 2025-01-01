If you are looking for a way to unwind without alcohol, then you can try our delicious raspberry-flavored gummies. These gummies offer a mild and mellow experience. They’re 100% vegan and free from harmful bacteria. Each gummy offers a tangy, sweet blue raspberry flavor that will definitely delight your taste buds. Ideal for anyone who loves a fruity snack with a fun twist, these gummies combine great taste with a subtle THCP kick. Order yours today and enjoy the soothing benefits they provide!



Benefits -



Our Blue Raspberry gummies are suitable for those trying these for the first time or people who prefer milder effects. Here are the benefits you may get:



Boost in energy

Feelings of calm and relaxation

Boost in appetite

Increased focus

Feelings of motivation



Suggested Use:



Serving Size: 1/4 gummy per serving / 4 servings per pkg. Friendly THCP 20MG Blue Raspberry gummies are highly potent and effects can be experienced in as soon as 5 minutes or take up to 2 hours. For those new to consuming edibles or if this is your first experience with THCP, we strongly suggest cutting a quarter piece in half for a micro serving size and work up from there as needed. As with all edibles, please make sure to stay hydrated throughout the experience.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:



Keep Out Of Reach of Children. FRIENDLY Gummies are for adults 21 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 21 is strictly prohibited from use or possession of FRIENDLY Hemp 20MG blue raspberry gummies.

Use Responsibly & Consume Edibles As Directed.

Do not operate or attempt to drive any sort of vehicle, heavy machinery or machinery in general while using this gummy.

Do not consume alcohol while using this gummy.

Do not partake or participate in the use or consumption of this gummy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

FRIENDLY is not a treatment or replacement for your current prescription or supplements. If you are prescribed any current medication or supplements, it is important you consult with your physician before trying FRIENDLY to avoid negative adverse effects.

