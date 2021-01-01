About this product

Ten 0.5g all flower prerolls, sealed in a glass jar to ensure a fresh toke every time, brought to you by From The Soil!



"Phoenix Cannabis Company's new Animal Face strain crosses Face Off and Animal Mints and is testing in the mid 20's for THC percent. It's a heavy hitter that leaves you functional and mellow. Animal Face hits you with sour, skunky and citrus flavors and aromas. It finishes with a hint of earthiness."