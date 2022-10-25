Grapes & Ghrams is a strain of "Garanimals", is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Animal Cookies. This strain produces calming and euphoric effects accompanied by a tingly, full-body high. Grananimals is ideal for winding down in the evening after a long day at work. This strain features an aroma that is doughy and gramy. The flower is made up purple and green trichomes that provide a silver glow to the plant. Medical marijauna patients choose the strain to help relive symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. Granimals is a trademarked brand name for a popular line of children and baby clothes. The strain names mentioned here are not associated with the brand name Garanimals or any of its brand variations.