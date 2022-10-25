About this product
Grapes & Ghrams is a strain of "Garanimals", is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Animal Cookies. This strain produces calming and euphoric effects accompanied by a tingly, full-body high. Grananimals is ideal for winding down in the evening after a long day at work. This strain features an aroma that is doughy and gramy. The flower is made up purple and green trichomes that provide a silver glow to the plant. Medical marijauna patients choose the strain to help relive symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. Granimals is a trademarked brand name for a popular line of children and baby clothes. The strain names mentioned here are not associated with the brand name Garanimals or any of its brand variations.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Frosted Flavors
Sacramento Social Equity Cannabis Brand , Hands on Cultivating for 10+ years From Seed to Sale.
Instagram: @frostedflavors.co , @frostedflavorsmerch1 , @frostedflavorz916
Instagram: @frostedflavors.co , @frostedflavorsmerch1 , @frostedflavorz916