About this product
This Banana Cream Cold Cure Live Rosin cultivated by Old Gold Gardens is a great bang for your buck! Old Gold Gardens is located on an old gold mine in Southern Oregon’s Applegate Valley, where some of the best sun grown cannabis in the world is found. Banana Cream is a cross of Banana OG x Cookies & Cream. It’s sweet, creamy and a great buy for someone looking for some quality Rosin for a good price!
About this brand
Funk Extracts
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.