This Banana Cream Cold Cure Live Rosin cultivated by Old Gold Gardens is a great bang for your buck! Old Gold Gardens is located on an old gold mine in Southern Oregon’s Applegate Valley, where some of the best sun grown cannabis in the world is found. Banana Cream is a cross of Banana OG x Cookies & Cream. It’s sweet, creamy and a great buy for someone looking for some quality Rosin for a good price!