About this product
Black Lambo 70-90u Fresh Press Live Rosin is beautiful to look at and whips up well on the at home cure! Old Gold Gardens cultivates their organic flower on an old gold mine in the beautiful Applegate Valley, where some of the best sun grown cannabis in the world is found. Don’t sleep on this collab, it packs a punch and will Funk up your day!
About this brand
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.