About this product
Gelato Punch Live Gems N Juice is a tasty, funky extracts. Beautiful THCa crystals floating in the aromatic terp sauce. Cultivated by our friends at Green Queen Farms, this Live Resin is one you will definitely want to give a try. Don’t sleep on that Funk, affordable and extra Funky!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Funk Extracts
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.