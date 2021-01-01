Infuse your favourite CBD oils or weed strains at home or on-the-go with Fusion’s Cannabis Coffee and Tea Infuser Mug.

Brew café-caliber weed coffee or CBD infused drinks with our inimitable cannabis coffee blends, sourced from high altitude micro lots in South America. Use this tea mug with infuser and our gourmet coffee blends once, and you’ll be best buds.



• Includes removable stainless steel loose-leaf tea infuser

• Mesh filter contains even the smallest tea leaves (or buds)

• Tea infuser mugs hold up to 350 ml. (12 oz.)

• Dishwasher safe