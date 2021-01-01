About this product
Conventional wisdom states that you should avoid drinking coffee after 5pm. At Fusion Coffee, we defy convention with our rich evening blend, Coasting.
Made to be fused or paired with indica weed strains for that sweet, solipsistic indica high, our Coasting Evening coffee blend makes for aromatic CBD-infused coffee that stands among the best edibles for sleep.
Made to be fused or paired with indica weed strains for that sweet, solipsistic indica high, our Coasting Evening coffee blend makes for aromatic CBD-infused coffee that stands among the best edibles for sleep.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!