About this product

Plantlife's EASY BLOOM PLUS is a 1-step, pH stable, complete nutrient formulation for all your gardening needs. EASY BLOOM PLUS will achieve a "plant friendly" 5.9-6.3 pH using standard water. It will provide your fruiting, flowering, and organic gardening plants with all 12 essential micro nutrients and sugars.

It also contains beneficial bacteria which will reside in your root zone and help to keep your roots happy and healthy.



Comes in 2 versions: SOIL & COCO (3-6-6), HYDRO & WATER (6-12-12)