About this product

Bud Boom is a floral hardener and a finisher, designed to ripen fruits and bring out the tastes and smells locked deep down in the genetics of your plants.



The key performance benefits are weight gain, increased flower density and enhanced flavour in fruiting crops.



Bud Boom is a P-K additive containing sulfur and magnesium; both of which are elements that help to ripen plants off.



It will show visible results quickly, with the main benefits being an increased yield and enhanced flavour. It’s a final boost for your crops at the end of the cycle.



Key Features:



- Assists in pH control.

- Enhances flavour in fruiting crops. It is super concentrated. Delivers visible results and happy harvests consistently.

- Can be used with any branded fertilizer schedule and even on top of most additive schedule.

- It will ripen crops uniformly due to increased magnesium and sulfur levels during final stages.