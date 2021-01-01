About this product

Ton O Bud is one of the best selling, if not the best selling additive in Future Harvest’s extensive additives range.



It is globally recognized and has a proven reputation as one of the most powerful plant enhancing additives on the market.



Ton O Bud is concentrated P-K (phosphorous and potassium) additive designed to pack bulk onto flowers and fruits during the middle stages of a flowering cycle.



The benefits are plain and simple, higher end yields and drastically increased flower set, meaning more flowers are present, with tighter and more compact density, without compromising quality and flavour.



Key Features:



- Does not significantly add to EC levels unlike most P-K products

- Works alongside and in addition to all industry leading manufacturer feed schedules

- Produces rapid, visible results

- Works for all grow media and methods

- Tried and tested worldwide