Our cultivation rooms are completely sealed - There are no vents to the outside and the

entire environment is controlled from within the room. This provides the plants with the

perfect environment where the temperature can be comfortable, humidity can sit steady

and pesticides aren't ever necessary.Our cooling systems recapture the humidity given off by the plants as condensate and that

water is filtered and PH balanced, then reused to water the plants again and again.

The stalks are cut from their root and then hung to dry for 7 days inside of our one of a kind

cedar cellar. Temperature, and humidity are constantly monitored to take the perfect

amount of moisture out of the cannabis while it dries.Our regard for the environment extends all the way to the Moso forest, where our lids are

born. There, workers cut eco-friendly bamboo, which is the fastest growing plant in the

world. Because bamboo is so good at capturing carbon from the atmosphere and

sequestering it within the stalk and root styem, all GABRIEL lids are carbon negative at

the time of manufacture.