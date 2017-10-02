About this strain
Sherbert, also known as "Sherbet", "Sherbert OG", "Sunset Sherbet", and "Sunset Sherbert" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties. This strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and carefree state of mind. Sherbet boasts a THC level of 18% and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The high potency of Sherbert makes it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief from symptoms associated with stress, tension, and mood disorders. This strain features a sweet, dessert-like flavor profile with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and candy. The average price per gram of Sherbert is $20, but may vary based on your location. According to growers, Sherbert flowers into oblong fluffy nugs with rich trichome coverage and dark amber hairs throughout light and dark green foliage. This strain was originally bred by Mr. Sherbinski, who bred Sherbert intentionally to inherit the genetic lineage of its parent strain Girl Scout Cookies.
entire environment is controlled from within the room. This provides the plants with the
perfect environment where the temperature can be comfortable, humidity can sit steady
and pesticides aren't ever necessary.Our cooling systems recapture the humidity given off by the plants as condensate and that
water is filtered and PH balanced, then reused to water the plants again and again.
The stalks are cut from their root and then hung to dry for 7 days inside of our one of a kind
cedar cellar. Temperature, and humidity are constantly monitored to take the perfect
amount of moisture out of the cannabis while it dries.Our regard for the environment extends all the way to the Moso forest, where our lids are
born. There, workers cut eco-friendly bamboo, which is the fastest growing plant in the
world. Because bamboo is so good at capturing carbon from the atmosphere and
sequestering it within the stalk and root styem, all GABRIEL lids are carbon negative at
the time of manufacture.