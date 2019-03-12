Life can be hectic, so pause for a minute and reflect with SSC! Patients who consume this strain may experience a rush of fantastic, uplifting excitement that comes on quickly but gently before rushing into the head. Once you settle in, motivation to do things—such as work, hobbies, and hanging out with friends may follow, evolving into full-body relaxation. This strain may help those who are constantly anxious and, on the move, to discover a little pleasure without losing their edge.



SSC (also known as “Strawberry Shortcake”) is a hybrid medical marijuana strain, created by crossing White Wookie x The White. As implied by the name, the syrupy, fruity-sweet flavor tastes and smells like cream, strawberries, and biscuits. At the finish, there is a strong gasoline flavor that lingers on your tongue, sour and heavy, then smoothly subsides.



Medical marijuana patients may choose Strawberry Shortcake to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, PTSD, OCD, and chronic pain.



Customers who like Weeding Cake and Grape Gummiez strains may also enjoy SSC.

