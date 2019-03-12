About this product
About this strain
Strawberry Shortcake effects
Reported by real people like you
95 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
