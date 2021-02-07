About this strain
Cherry Chem is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Chemdog. This strain is known for its delicious flavor profile that combines cherry flavors with diesel and kush. The high you get from Cherry Chem is a full-body high that will leave you feeling uplifted and relaxed. Some say this strain helps unlock creativity. Medical marijuana patients choose Cherry Chem to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, fatigue and anxiety. Cherry Chem nugs are small and draped in dark orange hairs.
Garden First was founded in 2017 with a simple mission - Always put the Garden First. Compost teas, organic pest management practices, slow curing and hand trimming are just a few of the ways we do this. This mission of never cutting corners and treating things with respect bleeds into how we run our business. Our employees are our family, and we provide a $15 minimum wage, full Health Insurance coverage, and incentive programs to make sure they feel the love. We also try to bring this ethos to how we treat our Planet. We are constantly working to reduce waste and transition to biodegradable and more sustainable products, and have committed to be a 1% for the Planet company, donating 1% of our Total sales to environmental charities.