Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel come together to form the Chiesel cannabis variety. Strong smell is to be expected considering its lineage, and Chiesel provides a euphoric and functional stone. Chiesel has been known to produce a very high yield under optimum conditions.
196 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Garden First Cannabis
A company run by growers, where decisions were made in the best interest of the plants and the people that take care of them.
Garden First was founded in 2017 with a simple mission - Always put the Garden First. Compost teas, organic pest management practices, slow curing and hand trimming are just a few of the ways we do this. This mission of never cutting corners and treating things with respect bleeds into how we run our business. Our employees are our family, and we provide a $15 minimum wage, full Health Insurance coverage, and incentive programs to make sure they feel the love. We also try to bring this ethos to how we treat our Planet. We are constantly working to reduce waste and transition to biodegradable and more sustainable products, and have committed to be a 1% for the Planet company, donating 1% of our Total sales to environmental charities.
