Logo for the brand General Organics

General Organics

BioWeed

About this product

BioWeed is derived from a blend of cold processed seaweeds that act as a plant and soil vitality enhancer. Seaweeds have long been recognized as stress reducing agents and powerful plant boosters. BioWeed encourages prolific root and foliage growth as well as larger flowers and fruits. BioWeed works synergistically with all fertilizers to promote vigorous, healthy growth. Can be used with all plants in prepared soil/soilless mixes and coco blends.

Highly recommended for cuttings and transplants!

Quantities:

1 Quart
1 Gallon
2.5 Gallon
6 Gallon
15 Gallon
55 Gallon
