Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand General Organics

General Organics

GO Box

About this product

GO Box
GENERAL ORGANICS FERTILIZER AND SUPPLEMENTS STARTER KIT
Try the GO line in one convenient box that’s ready to use in your garden. Included are
16oz sizes of BioThrive Grow and BioThrive Bloom and 8oz sizes of CaMg+, BioRoot,
BioWeed, BioBud, BioMarine and Diamond Black
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!