Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.