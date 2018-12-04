About this strain
Mandarin Cookies, also known as "Mandarin Mints," is a hybrid marijuana strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.
Mandarin Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
166 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Genesis Bioceuticals
Here at Genesis Bioceuticals, We Embrace Nature and Technology to Cultivate Arizona's Finest Cannabis. We combine the strongest genetics available with the passion and knowledge of our cultivation team to achieve excellent results. All grown in our state of the art Recirculating Deep Water Culture Facility.