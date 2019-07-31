An old coveted cutting, Florida OG is a beautiful old school strain that’s hard to come by. With less than ideal yields, it’s an unpopular choice for commercial grows—it’s more common to see it crossed with another strain to help increase yields. Buds are dark green in color with stark white trichomes and a dank lemon, earth, and pine aroma. Unlike most OG cultivars, Florida OG can relax throughout the day without you having to worry about being stuck on the couch.