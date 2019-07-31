About this strain
An old coveted cutting, Florida OG is a beautiful old school strain that’s hard to come by. With less than ideal yields, it’s an unpopular choice for commercial grows—it’s more common to see it crossed with another strain to help increase yields. Buds are dark green in color with stark white trichomes and a dank lemon, earth, and pine aroma. Unlike most OG cultivars, Florida OG can relax throughout the day without you having to worry about being stuck on the couch.
Florida OG effects
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
80% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
20% of people report feeling headache
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
