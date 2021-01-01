Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand GENESIS PHARMS

GENESIS PHARMS

RSO Vape Cartridge

About this product

A new proprietary method of concentration that has led to a vapable form of Whole Plant Concentrate (RSO). With the intention of preserving the flavor and the effectiveness of the whole plant, these cartridges taste like cannabis (not artificial flavors), are smooth to hit, have a psychoactive, heady effect, and have been reported to have a therapeutic body high.
NO ADDED FILLERS (PG/PEG/CO)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!