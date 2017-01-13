About this strain
Violet Delight is an indica-dominant strain that delivers exactly what its name promises: a loud burst of floral flavor that can only be compared to the aroma of a violet. This strain isn’t overwhelmingly sedating for most consumers. Instead, you’ll likely find yourself in a clear, focused headspace conducive for meditation or introverted activities. For the extroverts, this hybrid offers a giggly, lighthearted mood that keeps you active and engaged in social settings.
Violet Delight effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
