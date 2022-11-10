Our Gentlemen Smugglers Pre-Rolls are composed of premium, locally-sourced cannabis flower that is carefully rolled in natural cones – for smooth sailing and a consistent, effortless burn all the way down.



With our Gentlemen Smugglers Premium Cannabis, you’re free to choose between two tasty adventures: “High Tide” (Sativa-leaning, great for daytime use) & “Low Tide” (Indica-leaning, great for nighttime use).