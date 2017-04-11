Black Mamba 2g All-In-One Vape

by Ghost.
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Black Mamba is an indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its dark, dense buds and potent effects. It often has a sweet and earthy aroma with hints of spice. Black Mamba delivers a strong, long-lasting high, inducing deep relaxation, sedation, and a dreamy, introspective state.

About this strain

Black Mamba, also known as "Black Mamba #6," is an indica marijuana strain thought to be a cross of Granddaddy Purple and Black Domina, but its origin breeder is unknown. Black Mamba is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The effects of Black Mamba are believed to be euphoric and relaxing. Leafly customers tell us Black Mamba makes them feel happy but also sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Mamba when dealing with symptoms associated with Anxiety, Arthritis, and Bipolar Disorder. The dominant terpene of this weed strain is Myrcene and features a grape, floral aroma with an earthy berry flavor profile. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Mamba, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Ghost.
Ghost was founded on the belief that everyone should have access to high-quality cannabis products. Our journey began in 2019 with a focus on revolutionizing the vaping experience.

At Ghost, we go beyond mere production; we deliver a comprehensive vaping experience. Our dedicated team works tirelessly, overseeing each stage of product creation, from the delicate extraction process to the meticulous crafting of our vaping hardware. This unwavering commitment to quality ensures that every customer receives a product that exceeds expectations.

The experience is enhanced with the artful blending of terpenes, creating a symphony of flavors and aromas that serve to heighten the user's enjoyment. In addition, our packaging is designed not only to protect our products but also to create an appealing, sensory-unpacking experience.

From day one, our mission has been to bring the incredible benefits of cannabis to as many people as possible. As we move forward, we remain committed to this mission. Through constant innovation, a commitment to sustainability, and a focus on quality, we aim to redefine what's possible with cannabis vaping.

Join us in our journey and discover a vaping experience unlike any other, right here at Ghost.
