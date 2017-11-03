Sour Tangie 1g Live Resin

by Ghost.
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Sour Tangie is a sativa-dominant strain created by crossing East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. It has a bold, citrusy flavor profile with a mix of orange zest and diesel undertones, offering a sharp, tangy aroma. Sour Tangie delivers an uplifting and energetic experience, promoting creativity, focus, and a sense of euphoria, making it ideal for daytime use.

About this strain

Tangie, also known as "Sunva," is a popular sativa marijuana strain. Bred by DNA GeneticsSour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Ghost.
Ghost.
Shop products
Ghost was founded on the belief that everyone should have access to high-quality cannabis products. Our journey began in 2019 with a focus on revolutionizing the vaping experience.

At Ghost, we go beyond mere production; we deliver a comprehensive vaping experience. Our dedicated team works tirelessly, overseeing each stage of product creation, from the delicate extraction process to the meticulous crafting of our vaping hardware. This unwavering commitment to quality ensures that every customer receives a product that exceeds expectations.

The experience is enhanced with the artful blending of terpenes, creating a symphony of flavors and aromas that serve to heighten the user's enjoyment. In addition, our packaging is designed not only to protect our products but also to create an appealing, sensory-unpacking experience.

From day one, our mission has been to bring the incredible benefits of cannabis to as many people as possible. As we move forward, we remain committed to this mission. Through constant innovation, a commitment to sustainability, and a focus on quality, we aim to redefine what's possible with cannabis vaping.

Join us in our journey and discover a vaping experience unlike any other, right here at Ghost.
Notice a problem?Report this item