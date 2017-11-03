About this product
Sour Tangie 1g Live Resin
by Ghost.
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this strain
Tangie, also known as "Sunva," is a popular sativa marijuana strain. Bred by DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects.
