This Classic 18" Pedestal is part of our 9mm Bong collection and is the larger of the two 9mm pedestals. The extra-thick glass walls make it much more durable and stable when compared to standard 5mm glass and the additional height provides much larger hits which can be cleared quickly due to the narrow shape. This pedestal's minimal design also allows for easy storage and cleaning as well. It features a three-prong ice pinch at the center of the neck giving you the option to fill the top half of the chamber with ice for even smoother hits.



Included for free with this item is a 14mm Globe Bowl as well as a removable 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem for increased filtration and easy cleaning. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.



Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.



Style: Classic 9mm Bong

Dimensions: Height: 18" x Base Diameter: 4.5" x Width (w/Bowl): 6.5"

Joint: 14mm 45° Female

Thickness: 9mm

Weight: 3.07 lbs

Features: 3-Prong Ice Pinch

Included Items: Diffused Downstem, 14mm Globe Bowl

Ideal Water Volume: 3 fl oz

Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 20" x Width: 8"