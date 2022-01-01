About this product
The surface and hues of purple make this flower look as beautiful as the sweet stone-fruit aroma that surrounds it. Don't let the delicate appearance and sweet smell fool you, this chronic packs a punch. The rush of sensation inherited from Headband 707 indicates the onset of an intense cerebral and euphoric high.
GDB is a small family farm located in the beautiful and scenic Rogue Valley. We strive to produce the highest quality flowers and create potent, delicious and beautiful new genetics.