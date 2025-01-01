About this product
Drift gummies are here to ease you into a saccharine daydream or an indulgent evening snooze. With a potent-yet-smooth Delta-8 high and a fruity flavor explosion, Drift is your go-to for floating into relaxation, unwinding stress, and melting into the moment. 😌
Each gummy packs 30mg of pure Delta-8 THC isolate, delivering a gentle, clear-headed high that’s strong enough to feel, but smooth enough to keep you in control. (For comparison, 30mg of Delta-9 would be a wild ride—so when in doubt, start slow. 😉) Whether you’re looking to unwind, enhance a cozy night in, or drift into dreamland, these gummies set the perfect mood. Each gummy is crafted for ultimate relaxation and smooth enjoyment—because good vibes should always come with great flavor. 😴💖
✨ Get ready for a juicy, nostalgic flavor bomb—sweet cherry, ripe strawberry, and tropical pineapple come together in a mouthwatering mix that’s basically a fruity carnival in your mouth. 🍓🍒🍍 No weird hemp aftertaste, just delicious, candy-like goodness that makes every bite a treat.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Kicking back without feeling couch-locked ✔️ A dreamy, mellow high that keeps you floating ✔️ Sweet, fruity edibles that taste as good as they feel
Drift - 30mg Delta 8
Go EasyGummies
Drift gummies are here to ease you into a saccharine daydream or an indulgent evening snooze. With a potent-yet-smooth Delta-8 high and a fruity flavor explosion, Drift is your go-to for floating into relaxation, unwinding stress, and melting into the moment. 😌
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
