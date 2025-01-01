About this product
Inspired by those fishbowl punch drinks from our college days, Melt is all about bold flavors, potent effects, and a little bit of mischief. We’ve blended sweet and tangy blue raspberry, juicy maraschino cherry, and tropical pineapple into one vibrant, fruit-packed gummy that hits just as good as it tastes. 🍒🍍💙
If you’re looking for a seriously strong, seriously tasty way to enjoy Delta-9, Melt is your go-to. Each gummy is packed with 20mg of high-quality Delta-9 THC, so you’ll be feeling the vibes in no time—whether you’re melting into the couch, floating through a concert, or just riding the wave of a perfect high. 😌🔥 Each gummy is crafted for maximum potency and pure enjoyment—because if you’re gonna go big, you might as well do it deliciously. 😋
✨ One bite, and you’re transported back to the days of big drinks, neon straws, and no responsibilities. This bold mix of blue raspberry, sweet maraschino cherry, and tart pineapple is tropical, tangy, and straight-up addicting. It’s the kind of flavor that makes you want to put on your favorite playlist, text your besties, and vibe all night. 🍹💙
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ THC lovers who want a strong, flavorful hit ✔️ Late-night convos, deep giggles, and feeling good ✔️ That ‘melting into the moment’ kind of high
Melt - 20mg THC
Go EasyGummies
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
