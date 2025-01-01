Inspired by those fishbowl punch drinks from our college days, Melt is all about bold flavors, potent effects, and a little bit of mischief. We’ve blended sweet and tangy blue raspberry, juicy maraschino cherry, and tropical pineapple into one vibrant, fruit-packed gummy that hits just as good as it tastes. 🍒🍍💙



If you’re looking for a seriously strong, seriously tasty way to enjoy Delta-9, Melt is your go-to. Each gummy is packed with 20mg of high-quality Delta-9 THC, so you’ll be feeling the vibes in no time—whether you’re melting into the couch, floating through a concert, or just riding the wave of a perfect high. 😌🔥 Each gummy is crafted for maximum potency and pure enjoyment—because if you’re gonna go big, you might as well do it deliciously. 😋



✨ One bite, and you’re transported back to the days of big drinks, neon straws, and no responsibilities. This bold mix of blue raspberry, sweet maraschino cherry, and tart pineapple is tropical, tangy, and straight-up addicting. It’s the kind of flavor that makes you want to put on your favorite playlist, text your besties, and vibe all night. 🍹💙



✨ Perfect for: ✔️ THC lovers who want a strong, flavorful hit ✔️ Late-night convos, deep giggles, and feeling good ✔️ That ‘melting into the moment’ kind of high

read more