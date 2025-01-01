About this product
Interested in hemp but not so into being high as a kite? Relax Gummies are your perfect match—delivering all the chill, balance, and feel-good benefits of CBD, with zero psychoactive effects. Whether you’re looking to unwind, de-stress, or simply add a little relaxation to your daily routine, these gummies do the job deliciously. 😌✨
Each gummy is packed with 50mg of high-quality CBD isolate, offering a perfectly balanced, THC-free experience. Made with organic sugar, pectin, and natural flavors, these edibles are as clean and premium as they are effective—so you can relax, recharge, and feel amazing without the high. Each gummy is crafted for relaxation, balance, and pure enjoyment—because CBD should feel good and taste good. 💆♀️✨
✨ Think classic soda shop vibes with a citrusy twist—bold cherry, tart lime, and smooth cola come together for a sweet, fizzy throwback that tastes like a fountain drink in gummy form. No weird aftertaste, just pure, refreshing deliciousness in every bite. 🍒🍋🟩🥤
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Unwinding after a long day, minus the high ✔️ Easing stress and bringing balance to your routine ✔️ A tasty, nostalgic CBD treat that actually works
Each gummy is packed with 50mg of high-quality CBD isolate, offering a perfectly balanced, THC-free experience. Made with organic sugar, pectin, and natural flavors, these edibles are as clean and premium as they are effective—so you can relax, recharge, and feel amazing without the high. Each gummy is crafted for relaxation, balance, and pure enjoyment—because CBD should feel good and taste good. 💆♀️✨
✨ Think classic soda shop vibes with a citrusy twist—bold cherry, tart lime, and smooth cola come together for a sweet, fizzy throwback that tastes like a fountain drink in gummy form. No weird aftertaste, just pure, refreshing deliciousness in every bite. 🍒🍋🟩🥤
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Unwinding after a long day, minus the high ✔️ Easing stress and bringing balance to your routine ✔️ A tasty, nostalgic CBD treat that actually works
Relax - 50mg CBD
Go EasyGummies
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Interested in hemp but not so into being high as a kite? Relax Gummies are your perfect match—delivering all the chill, balance, and feel-good benefits of CBD, with zero psychoactive effects. Whether you’re looking to unwind, de-stress, or simply add a little relaxation to your daily routine, these gummies do the job deliciously. 😌✨
Each gummy is packed with 50mg of high-quality CBD isolate, offering a perfectly balanced, THC-free experience. Made with organic sugar, pectin, and natural flavors, these edibles are as clean and premium as they are effective—so you can relax, recharge, and feel amazing without the high. Each gummy is crafted for relaxation, balance, and pure enjoyment—because CBD should feel good and taste good. 💆♀️✨
✨ Think classic soda shop vibes with a citrusy twist—bold cherry, tart lime, and smooth cola come together for a sweet, fizzy throwback that tastes like a fountain drink in gummy form. No weird aftertaste, just pure, refreshing deliciousness in every bite. 🍒🍋🟩🥤
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Unwinding after a long day, minus the high ✔️ Easing stress and bringing balance to your routine ✔️ A tasty, nostalgic CBD treat that actually works
Each gummy is packed with 50mg of high-quality CBD isolate, offering a perfectly balanced, THC-free experience. Made with organic sugar, pectin, and natural flavors, these edibles are as clean and premium as they are effective—so you can relax, recharge, and feel amazing without the high. Each gummy is crafted for relaxation, balance, and pure enjoyment—because CBD should feel good and taste good. 💆♀️✨
✨ Think classic soda shop vibes with a citrusy twist—bold cherry, tart lime, and smooth cola come together for a sweet, fizzy throwback that tastes like a fountain drink in gummy form. No weird aftertaste, just pure, refreshing deliciousness in every bite. 🍒🍋🟩🥤
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Unwinding after a long day, minus the high ✔️ Easing stress and bringing balance to your routine ✔️ A tasty, nostalgic CBD treat that actually works
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
Notice a problem?Report this item