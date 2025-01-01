About this product
New to Delta-9 THC? Or just looking for a smooth, feel-good buzz without going full astronaut? Say hello to Vibes, the gentle-yet-effective gummy that’s all about good energy, light euphoria, and just the right amount of lift. 🚀💖
Vibe gummies deliver a mellow yet noticeable high—enough to feel blissfully buzzed but still totally in control. Whether you’re dipping your toes into the Delta-9 world or just want a lighter, easygoing edible experience, these gummies are the perfect intro to this powerful cannabinoid. Each bite-sized gummy is smooth, delicious, and crafted for an easygoing experience—so you can set the vibe, take it slow, and enjoy the ride. 😌
✨ Imagine juicy, sun-ripened watermelon with a zingy splash of tart limeade—sweet, refreshing, and so good you’ll forget it’s a THC gummy. Every bite is bursting with flavor (no weird aftertaste here!) and made for pure enjoyment—because good vibes deserve good flavor. 🍉🍋
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ First-time THC gummy lovers (welcome to the party!) ✔️ Microdosing for a light, functional high ✔️ Chill nights, creative sparks, and just feeling good
Vibe - 5mg THC
Go EasyGummies
New to Delta-9 THC? Or just looking for a smooth, feel-good buzz without going full astronaut? Say hello to Vibes, the gentle-yet-effective gummy that’s all about good energy, light euphoria, and just the right amount of lift. 🚀💖
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
