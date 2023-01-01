Go Ghost hemp-derived Premium Blend THC Blackout Gummies deliver a game-changing potent high. Bursting with delicious fruit flavor, the premium blend contains Delta 9, THC-H, THC-JD, THC-P, and LIVE Resin Delta 8.
Strawberry OG: If you love sweet, savory strawberries, this one (Strawberry OG Gummies) is the ONE. Go Sweet! Go Ghost!
Flavors: Wicked Blue Razz, Strawberry OG, Guava Lime Content: 125 MG per Gummy, Total 2500 MG Count: 20 Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Hemp Extract, Natural Flavors and Color, Soy Lecithin and Citric Acid
Go Ghost offers a line of premium THC products that has set a new industry standard for portability and convenience. Go Ghost has gained a following since its launch and has emerged as a leading lifestyle brand in the hemp industry. It's time to leave your mark wherever you go. #findyourreasontogoghost