Atomic Bomb crosses Chemdog with a flavor-packed Kush and Bomb Seeds’ award-winning THC Bomb. The result has a flavor profile with notes of fuel and citrus followed up by some undertones of menthol and berry. The high’s potency and duration make Atomic Bomb ideal for consumers searching a euphoric feeling that lingers for hours.
