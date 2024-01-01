Atomic Bomb | Badder | 1g

by GOAT extracts
HybridTHC 13%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Using hydrocarbon extraction as well as a few other tricks up our sleeve; GOAT Badder is high in that 'stank' and potency. Our proprietary method is constantly stirred or whipped during and after the purging process. The agitation crystalizes the budder, giving it a thick, creamy, and butter-like texture.

About this strain

Atomic Bomb crosses Chemdog with a flavor-packed Kush and Bomb Seeds’ award-winning THC Bomb. The result has a flavor profile with notes of fuel and citrus followed up by some undertones of menthol and berry. The high’s potency and duration make Atomic Bomb ideal for consumers searching a euphoric feeling that lingers for hours. 

About this brand

GOAT extracts
We spare no expense and meticulously obsess over each aspect of our product lines to ensure that our customers are getting the best in packaging, design, formulation, variety, and strength.
Our extracts are produced in-house, using industry leading techniques that are clean, potent, and repeatable.
We have an ever-evolving library of strain profiles that are frequently rotated and classed by traditional categories (indica, sativa, hybrid) and descriptors (nutty, skunky, citrus, etc.) allowing the consumer to choose their own adventure

License(s)

  • MO, US: MAN000105
