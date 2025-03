Using hydrocarbon extraction as well as a few other tricks up our sleeve; GOAT Badder is high in that 'stank' and potency. Our proprietary method is constantly stirred or whipped during and after the purging process. The agitation crystalizes the budder, giving it a thick, creamy, and butter-like texture.



Batter? Budder? It's up to you how you spell it; but leave it to us to exceed your expectations.



Berries and Cream is an indica-dominant cross between Exotic Genetix’s Grease Monkey and Breeder Steve’s Shishkaberry. Expressing an aroma of tart fruit, blackberry thistle, and fresh waffle cone, the flavor takes on additional notes of caramelized sugar. The effects of Berries and Cream are strong, hitting behind the eyes before radiating throughout the body to provide relaxation and focusing mental clarity.

