Our infused 1.5-gram cannabis pre-rolls are made with premium flower, distillate, kief, and all-natural flavoring. They are the perfect way to enjoy a delicious and potent cannabis experience. Our pre-rolls are constructed with care and precision. The flower is ground to a consistent size, the distillate is hand painted on the joint, and then rolled in kief. This ensures that you get a smooth, consistent and flavorful smoke every time. We offer a variety of all-natural flavors to choose from, so you can find the perfect pre-roll for your taste.

